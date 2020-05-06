50 Cent Relies On Ginger Ale To Fool Liquor Loving Friends And Fans

50 has a ruse to stay sober when he's out working and partying.

(AllHipHop News) Self-confessed "lightweight" 50 Cent dupes associates into thinking he's a big drinker by refilling champagne bottles with ginger ale.

The rapper and actor insists he'll never be drunk "In Da Club" because he stays "cool" by sipping soda instead of bubbly.

"I'll have a drink but when I do I'm so lightweight that a little bit and I'll be lit... I'd be like, 'Yo, I'm feeling like somebody else right now!'" he told The Talk. "I'll pour out the first bottle of champagne and I'll send it back and I have them fill it with, like, ginger ale, so I'll be drinking ginger ale, while everybody else is drinking what they're drinking."

The rapper admits that consideration made him come up with the ginger ale ruse after realizing that his friends would stop drinking whenever he decided to.

"When I stop and don't drink they kind of stop too...," he explains. "It limits the fun that they would have."