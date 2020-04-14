AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule's Instagram Battle Challenge

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It looks like Ja is already declaring himself the champ.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jeffrey "Ja Rule" Atkins have been beefing online and in real life for three decades. The longtime rivals have repeatedly made it clear that reconciliation is not on the table.

While the two rappers are still on bad terms Ja recently expressed interest in taking their bad blood to Instagram with a "hits versus hits" battle. The Queens native told Swizz Beatz and Fat Joe that he "wants all the smoke" with Curtis.

50 obviously became aware of Ja Rule's challenge. He responded on his own Instagram account with a gif of himself laughing. The caption read, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

The G-Unit boss returned to Instagram a few hours later to send another comedic shot at  Ja. Fiddy uploaded a photoshopped picture of the "Holla Holla" rhymer as a homeless person with a sign that says, "I will battle 50 Cent for attention."

Ja then appeared to return fire at 50 by posting a gif of the late boxing icon Muhammad Ali on his Twitter page. The Murder Inc representative tweeted, "N*ggas know to stay out the cage when the lions are feeding..." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Luke Laforge

Hip-Hop Rumors: Erica Mena Spazzes On Promoters Calling Them Black Monkeys

Top battle rappers sign up to battle online, using technology to customize their bars for their opponents.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheDerek

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering After Heart Attack

Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Rickey Smiley, and more send their warm wishes to their friend Ryan Cameron.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc

Beastie Boys Defend Asians From Racism

The Beastie Boys took to their social media to call out racist who are picking on Chinese people.

AllHipHop Staff