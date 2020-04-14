50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule's Instagram Battle Challenge

It looks like Ja is already declaring himself the champ.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jeffrey "Ja Rule" Atkins have been beefing online and in real life for three decades. The longtime rivals have repeatedly made it clear that reconciliation is not on the table.

While the two rappers are still on bad terms Ja recently expressed interest in taking their bad blood to Instagram with a "hits versus hits" battle. The Queens native told Swizz Beatz and Fat Joe that he "wants all the smoke" with Curtis.

50 obviously became aware of Ja Rule's challenge. He responded on his own Instagram account with a gif of himself laughing. The caption read, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

The G-Unit boss returned to Instagram a few hours later to send another comedic shot at Ja. Fiddy uploaded a photoshopped picture of the "Holla Holla" rhymer as a homeless person with a sign that says, "I will battle 50 Cent for attention."

Ja then appeared to return fire at 50 by posting a gif of the late boxing icon Muhammad Ali on his Twitter page. The Murder Inc representative tweeted, "N*ggas know to stay out the cage when the lions are feeding..."