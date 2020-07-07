50 Cent Responds To T.I.'s 'Verzuz' Challenge & T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent Again

Will a friendly face-off between the two superstars actually take place?

(AllHipHop News) Tip "T.I." Harris wants to go head-to-head with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in a competition/celebration of the two rap legends' music discography. T.I. posted a video where he calls out the G-Unit leader to step into the Verzuz ring.

"Pull your ass up with twenty of your records, sit across from me, and get this work. But I understand if you don't want to answer to that challenge because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off," said the Hustle Gang boss on Monday.

T.I. continued, "Guess who ain't scared of your motherf*cking ass, 50? Pull on up. Bring your ass on outside, 50. Bring your hit records with you. You and Dr. Dre and Eminem and G-Unit - y'all bring y'all ass on out. Come on to see the king."

50 Cent obviously got word of T.I.'s summons to the Verzuz arena. In response, the Dr. Dre/Eminem protégé simply tweeted, "Yo somebody passed T.I. the weed they gave Smokey in Friday. LOL 😆."

It did not take long before T.I. returned to Instagram to offer a counter to 50's Twitter message. He also had some words for people in his IG comment section that are already crowning Curtis the champion in a potential matchup between the two Grammy winners.

"I see the birthday boy got my message, so he knows. He didn't accept that challenge though. He ain't' said nothing about, 'let's go,'" stated Tip. "And all you other folks all in the comments talking about, 'Oh man, 50 gonna...' Y'all scared of that n*gga, not me."

The actor/reality show star added, "Don't tell me what 50 gonna gotdamn do. Shut your scary ass up, get the f*ck out the way, and let me handle this n*gga. If you want some, then he can watch me handle you."

An official hits-for-hits clash involving T.I. and 50 Cent has not been booked yet. However, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz did leave a bunch of "👀" emojis under the Trouble Man's second Instagram video. Tip responded, "Maaaaan what's taking so long?"