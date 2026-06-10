50 Cent Responds To Vivica Fox’s Orgasm Comment: She Hit “The Jackpot”

50 Cent opens up about his relationship with Vivica Fox, revealing why their early-2000s romance was perfectly timed and still matters today.

50 Cent addressed his past relationship with Vivica Fox during an appearance on the Sherri Shepherd show, revealing details about their early-2000s romance that sparked the internet’s attention.

The rapper didn’t hold back when discussing the actress, who recently made headlines by praising their intimate connection. When Sherri brought up Fox’s comments about their time together, 50 Cent responded with candor.

“The orgasms were fat,” Fox had said during her appearance on the show, and when asked what spell he put on her, 50 Cent joked, “It was the blue pill.”

The exchange had the audience laughing as the conversation shifted to the nature of their relationship.

“Yeah, I don’t hate her. It just happened 23 years ago,” 50 Cent said when asked if there was still love between them. He acknowledged that Fox continues to speak positively about him.

“I do like that she says nice things about me,” he added.

The rapper then offered insight into why their connection was so significant.

“I think that was like, you know how you go to the casino and you just hit the jackpot? I think it was where she was at at that point,” he explained. “I think where she was at at that point in her life when we interacted with each other, I was just right there right on time.”

50 Cent and Fox dated briefly in 2003 after meeting at the BET Awards. Their high-profile romance lasted less than a year but left a lasting impression on both parties.

Over the years, the two have engaged in an on-again, off-again public spats, with Fox occasionally offering commentary about their past. Recently, Fox took a different approach when discussing rappers and relationships.

At the Ultimate Women’s Expo in New Jersey, she advised women to avoid dating rappers, including 50 Cent. “Don’t date 50 Cent,” she joked, though she acknowledged it took her years to laugh about the experience.

Despite the playful warning, Fox has consistently praised 50 Cent’s abilities, calling him the “love of my life” in past interviews.

50 Cent didn’t shy away from responding to Fox’s dating advice. When asked about her comments, he made it clear he still held affection for her.