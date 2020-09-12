50 Cent's "For Life" Temporarily Shuts Down Due To Coronavirus Fears

50 Cent and the executives at ABC are playing it safe and temporarily suspending filming the hit series "For Life."

(AllHipHop News) At the top of the year, hundreds of film, commercial, and tv productions came to a screeching halt.

And while the coronavirus has seemed to come under management in some workspaces, many companies are moving with a heightened sense of caution due to a rise of this unpredictable virus.

50 Cent’s G-Unit films are such a company.

Sources told TMZ.com executives decided to shut down the production of its ABC show, "For Life," after "some inconsistent test results, and out of an abundance of caution."

Unlike his hit STARZ show "Power," "For Life" focuses on a man who worked within the system to vindicate a great wrong down to him.

Based on the real-life experience of Isaac Wright Jr., a man who was once falsely accused of being a drug dealer (you know Ghost was slanging) and sentenced to life in prison.

While he served his time in jail, he taught himself law, defended his own innocence, and overturned his hefty conviction.

Fif’s show is fictionalized but taps into this hyper-inspirational tale of how to get up from a systemically racial knockdown.

Considering the high regard for "For Life" and the basic lives for their cast and crew, it is no wonder that the studio is taking great concern for everyone’s well-being.

The production was shooting in Fif’s home borough of Queens.

However, the rapper turned power executive (pun intended), is reported to not have appeared on the set.