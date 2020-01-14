AllHipHop
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying

AllHipHop Staff
A teen in Brooklyn was taunted and beaten by other students because of his relationship with rap star/actor 50 Cent.

(AllHipHop News) The mother of a Brooklyn teenager filed a huge lawsuit against the Department of Education, and it all has to do with rapper 50 Cent.

A 14-year-old named Davian Frasure became internet famous due to his uncanny resemblance to the G-Unit rap star, who jokingly labeled the kid his "third son."

But Frasure's Insta-fame turned into a nightmare at the beginning of this school year, when other teenagers at the Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn started bullying him.

The kids at the charter school started taunting over his association with his "dad" 50 Cent and soon insults turned into injuries.

“He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground," Davian's mom Myasia Dickerson told The New York Daily News. '

Dickerson is suing for the Department of Education for a grand total $5.5 million in damages for failing to provide adequate safety for her son, and other kids at the school.

