50 Cent Says "Angry Black Women" Quote Taken Out Of Context

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent has explained some controversial comments he made about black women during an interview with Lil Wayne.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star 50 Cent is defending some controversial comments he made about "angry black women" earlier this year.

During in an interview with Haute Living magazine, Fif defended the controversial remarks during his interview with Lil Wayne, insisting his comment was misconstrued.

"What I said exactly was… ‘When the person is from somewhere other than what you’ve experienced, the communication is a little different because they come from different walks of life'," he said. "And when I said that, (there was a lot of anger and women saying), ‘You don’t think black girls are exotic.’ And I said, ‘They be angry when they see a black man with someone else other than African-American women in general.’”

