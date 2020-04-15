AllHipHop
50 Cent Says Gayle King Rolled Up On Him For Talking About Oprah Winfrey

Kershaw St. Jawnson

50 details what it was like to have Gayle King check him for talking smack about her bestie Oprah Winfrey.

(AllHipHop News) Gayle King moves ill.

The CBS morning show gangsta says what she wants when she wants and to whom she wants. Don’t let that “I’m a reporter just doing what reporters do” stuff fool you.

At least that is what 50 Cent wants you to believe in his new book, "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

Therein his new memoir, he reveals that Oprah’s best friend is really fearless and about that “Ride or Die” life that so many people claim.

One passage, from the April 28th release from Amistad Press, recalls the rapper being confronted by Gayle King at a black-tie gala for “talkin’ s##t” about her gal-pal according to the New York Post.

50 writes, “Gayle is the real deal — a very sophisticated, secure, and smart lady. She’s never afraid of a situation … so she marched right up to me and basically said, ‘Why you talkin’ s##t about my girl?’”

Taken aback, the rapper’s only response was basic shock and awe. Never in his wildest dreams would he have thought that Oprah actually cared about what he was saying.

After Gayle King continued to talk to him, he explained how he is a troll and his beef is usually a “strategy” to get a buzz going.

He told her “Listen, I’d love to be Oprah’s friend. But if we can’t be friends, could we at least be enemies?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Mq91snHfF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This seemed to be the beginning of something beautiful.

“Before meeting me, they had bought into the 50 Cent persona … Someone who got into beefs and drama because he just couldn’t help himself,” he writes. “But when I said, ‘At least let me be an enemy,’ they understood that when I got into a beef, it was never driven by emotion. Instead, I was moving off of strategy.”

But some of the 50 they thought they knew is still there.

Over the last few months, 50 has been at odds with both Oprah and Gayle about their selective support of men involved in scandals tied to the #MeToo movement.

50 asserts that the two media mavens demonize Black men, and align themselves with white men accused of similar charges. 

