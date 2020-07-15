AllHipHop
50 Cent Says Kanye's Love For Trump Is Rooted In Anger Over Obama's Joke

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent had some jokes for Kanye West, who was going to run for President.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has slammed Kanye West's bid to become the U.S. President, insisting the news is an unnecessary "diversion."

Kanye, announced his plans to run against current leader Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden on America's Independence Day, prompting backlash and ridicule from most.

50 clowned his former rival's political pursuits, accusing West of becoming nothing but a distraction during a crucial U.S. presidential election in November.

"I'm going to contemplate running myself. I'm going to run to create a diversion for someone else," 50 told Billboard. "The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people."

The rapper also poked fun at the fact West's YEEZY company received over $2 million through Trump's Paycheck Protection Program, which reportedly saved over 100 jobs.

He added, "Would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?"

50 also recalled President Barack Obama calling West a "jackass" for interrupting Taylor Swift's speech during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, adding, "Maybe that's why you embrace this one (President)."

JDD
JDD

I've been saying this for a long time. Absolutely.

