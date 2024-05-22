50 Cent Trolls TMZ Over Competing Diddy Documentaries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Multiple producers are looking to release content about the record executive’s ongoing scandal.

50 Cent reportedly secured a deal for his upcoming Diddy Do It? documentary series to stream on Netflix. The G-Unit Films founder’s program will cover the abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

However, 50 Cent is not the only producer to put together a documentary about Diddy’s alleged misconduct. TMZ presented The Downfall of Diddy on Tubi.

The celebrity news outlet also published an article about 50 Cent’s Diddy Do It? Originally, TMZ chose an older photograph of 50 which did not sit well with the Hip-Hop mogul.

“TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because [their] doc went to Tubi LOL,” 50 Cent tweeted on Tuesday (May 21). “It’s ok guys we’re all making great television, [mine’s] just happens to be the best!”

The 48-year-old rapper/businessman also posted, “NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out… I’m gonna need more episodes.”

After the Fox Corporation-owned tabloid changed the featured image, 50 Cent returned to X. He tweeted, “Ok TMZ put up a 2024 picture baby, let’s work! LOL.”

In addition to Diddy Do It? and The Downfall of Diddy, other documentaries about the Sean Combs scandal have been pitched in recent months. A production company associated with Hulu is supposedly working on a project.

TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because there doc went to Tubi LOL 😏it’s ok guys we’re all making great television mines just happens to be the best! NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽‍♂️I’m gonna need more episodes. 😳https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/5FHiTFrnQG — 50cent (@50cent) May 22, 2024