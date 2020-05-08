50 Cent Shows Emotion Over Strained Relationship With His Son

Fif opened up about his estranged relationship with his oldest son Marquise.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent is sad his rap success has "cost" him his relationship with his firstborn after accusing his son of taking his privileged upbringing for granted.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker, real name Curtis Jackson, has been estranged from Marquise for some time after feuding for years with both the 23-year-old and his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins.

50 insists he never had any problem paying his ex-child support for their boy, but he took issue with Tompkins' alleged refusal to get a job and for failing to step in when the kid became a teen and began developing expensive tastes - and reportedly expected his famous father to pay for everything.

"It's a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It's no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement (sic)."

"His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met... So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived when you had everything I didn't have...," the hip-hop star added.

And 50 confesses he no longer has any love for Marquise.

Asked if he loves his eldest son, he replied, "I used to... How long can you love someone who don't love you back?

"So in this experience, I didn't think success would cost me my firstborn, but it's the situation."

Although 50 doesn't keep in touch with Marquise, he is close to his seven-year-old son Sire, whom he fathered with model Daphne Joy.