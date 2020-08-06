AllHipHop
50 Cent Slams Emmy Awards: F*ck Your Organization

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Power Book II: Ghost' series is set to debut on Starz next month.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is not happy with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the moment. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Award nominations were recently announced, and none of 50 Cent's shows were recognized.

"Ok here it is [Emmys], My Black ass for your consideration to kiss🖕F*ck your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨," posted 50 on Instagram along with a photo of a bronze derriere.

The Queens, New York native's G-Unit Films and Television production company is responsible for programs such as Power on Starz and For Life on ABC. Neither drama series earned Emmy nods.

Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Succession are competing in this year's Outstanding Drama Series category at the Emmys. HBO's Watchmen led all nominations with eleven.

Since its debut in 2014, Power has won NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (Omari Hardwick), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Naturi Naughton). The show ran its final season in 2020. A spinoff, titled Power Book II: Ghost, is set to premiere on September 6. 

