AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent Struggled To Breathe After Tense Workout But Confident He Doesn't Have Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star 50 Cent revealed he had some breathing problems when he attempted to switch from a treadmill to the outdoors.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper 50 Cent had to purchase a treadmill at the start of the coronavirus lockdown after an attempt to run outdoors left him struggling to breathe.

Fif had been a regular at his local New York gym before the global pandemic forced the closure of all fitness centers across the state in March in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, 50 had to revamp his typical exercise routine, and he decided to pound the pavement to get his cardio in - but his lungs couldn't handle the change in environment.

"Before I got my treadmill, I was running outside - but it was more of an attempt," he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If you're used to doing three miles on the treadmill, and you go out on the street, you'll be back really fast. First attempt, I came back and I couldn't breathe. I was pretty sure it was from running and not corona." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Snoop Dogg is hoping Jay-Z is down for a Verzuz battle.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lisa8616

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson