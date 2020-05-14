50 Cent Struggled To Breathe After Tense Workout But Confident He Doesn't Have Coronavirus

Rap star 50 Cent revealed he had some breathing problems when he attempted to switch from a treadmill to the outdoors.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper 50 Cent had to purchase a treadmill at the start of the coronavirus lockdown after an attempt to run outdoors left him struggling to breathe.

Fif had been a regular at his local New York gym before the global pandemic forced the closure of all fitness centers across the state in March in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, 50 had to revamp his typical exercise routine, and he decided to pound the pavement to get his cardio in - but his lungs couldn't handle the change in environment.

"Before I got my treadmill, I was running outside - but it was more of an attempt," he admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If you're used to doing three miles on the treadmill, and you go out on the street, you'll be back really fast. First attempt, I came back and I couldn't breathe. I was pretty sure it was from running and not corona."