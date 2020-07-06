AllHipHop
50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson served as the executive producer for the posthumous Pop Smoke album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. 50 spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about Pop's new LP on the latest episode of Rap Life.

In particular, the Queens rap legend spoke on the "Bad B*tch From Tokyo" intro. 50 explained how he apparently mentored his fellow New York City spitter about how to talk about death on a song.

"What I said to him was, 'When you write death, write it away from you. It's going to happen. The lifestyle is there. That sh*t is going to happen, but write it happening to someone else,'" recalled 50. 

The G-Unit leader continued, "Then on the 'Tokyo' record, he said, 'Look my killer in his eyes.' I brought that part out twice, and slowed it down as he did it, so it would give someone an audio that allows them to create a visual in their mind of what actually took place in the house."

Steven Victor was also interviewed by Darden. Besides acknowledging 50 Cent for pushing him to complete the Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon project, the Victor Victor Worldwide label head also gave an update on the ongoing investigation into the February 19th murder of the rising star born Bashar Jackson.

"I'm getting information from Pop's criminal attorney and he's in communication with LAPD and the detectives out there. It's definitely way, way closer than it was a couple of months ago,' said Victor. "Justice will definitely be served."

