AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent Talks Roger Stone, Trump, Coronavirus, Music & More On MSNBC

Maria Myraine

A frequent guest on MSNBC, 50 Cent made an appearance on Ari Melber's recent segment.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper and mogul, 50 Cent, is no stranger to MSNBC; having made several appearances as a special guest.

Over the weekend, correspondent, Ari Melber, called on 50 during a new interview.

The two jumped right into politics as Melber asked 50 about his thoughts on Trump pardoning Roger Stone.

“If that’s his peoples, he should look out for him. He would expect him to do it,” states 50. Melber also played a few clips of Jared Berstein, Joe Biden’s former chief economist, who cited the rapper in his jokes on economics. “Ari, he probably saw me for the first time on your show,” 50 laughingly responded.

Outside of politics and coronavirus talks, the two discussed 50’s rise to success – delving into the adversities he’s battled, coming out of poverty, and more.

And in his new book, “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," 50 opens up about learning the secret of silence, and his friendship with Deepak Chopra who he credits to giving him his mantra.

“Deepak gave me my mantra. The competitive side of me, that made me want to compete with someone when we’re not even in the same realm,” 50 Cent explained. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wiz Khalifa To Livestream "Stay At Home" Virtual Reality Concert In Oculus Venues

Find out how you can take part in the Supersphere-backed VR music event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

DJ Khaled Shuts Down Thick Twerker On His IG Live

DJ Khaled had to put the breaks on one fan who thought it was a good idea to start twerking during his IG live chat over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Doja Cat's Special Vevo LIFT Live Performance Of "Say So"

It's been a big week for the LA-based singer/rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Brandy Talks Teaming With Chance The Rapper For “Baby Mama” Single

The R&B veteran is raising funds for Warrick Dunn Charities' Homes for the Holidays.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé For "Savage (Remix)"

"It just seemed like a dream."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Discusses Dropping ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and others also made appearances on Lil Wayne's Apple Music show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Second No. 1 Album With '38 Baby 2'

Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion return to the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Moolah789