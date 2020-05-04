50 Cent Talks Roger Stone, Trump, Coronavirus, Music & More On MSNBC

A frequent guest on MSNBC, 50 Cent made an appearance on Ari Melber's recent segment.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper and mogul, 50 Cent, is no stranger to MSNBC; having made several appearances as a special guest.

Over the weekend, correspondent, Ari Melber, called on 50 during a new interview.

The two jumped right into politics as Melber asked 50 about his thoughts on Trump pardoning Roger Stone.

“If that’s his peoples, he should look out for him. He would expect him to do it,” states 50. Melber also played a few clips of Jared Berstein, Joe Biden’s former chief economist, who cited the rapper in his jokes on economics. “Ari, he probably saw me for the first time on your show,” 50 laughingly responded.

Outside of politics and coronavirus talks, the two discussed 50’s rise to success – delving into the adversities he’s battled, coming out of poverty, and more.

And in his new book, “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," 50 opens up about learning the secret of silence, and his friendship with Deepak Chopra who he credits to giving him his mantra.

“Deepak gave me my mantra. The competitive side of me, that made me want to compete with someone when we’re not even in the same realm,” 50 Cent explained.