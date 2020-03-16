AllHipHop
50 Cent Throws Cash At Strip Club During Coronavirus Outbreak

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent wasn't worried about any damned coronavirus over the weekend when he hit up a popular strip club in New York.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent defied calls for people to practice social-distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as he hit up a New York strip club this weekend.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker visited the Starlet's Gentlemen's club in Woodside on Saturday night, where he liberally threw dollar bills at dancers onstage, despite America's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urging people to stay away from public gatherings.

While 50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, was without a mask or gloves at the establishment, he didn't let fear of contracting Covid-19 stop him from having a good time.

And in footage obtained by TMZ, he was seen having the time of his life when the DJ started playing his own songs.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen more than 169,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December, resulting in over 6,500 deaths.

On Monday, New York's mayor Bill de Blasio ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis, as the city battles to halt the spread of Covid-19.

He also moved to close nightclubs, cinemas, theaters, and concert venues. Similar precautionary measures have also been implemented in California, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington.

It comes after late-night shows based in the Big Apple, including "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "The Wendy Williams Show" went dark last week, with Broadway shows shut down until April 12.

50 Cent recently shared his own thoughts on keeping safe from coronavirus with fans online, as the "Power" star shared a fake viral screenshot of CNN newsreader Wolf Blitzer on-screen with a banner along the bottom reading, "Constant Sex Kills Coronavirus," and wrote: "oh ok we gonna be alright."

