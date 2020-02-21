50 Cent To Host Luxurious Four-Course Dinner For His Super Fans

This Spring "Up in Da Club" rapper will show fans how to eat well with a world-renowned chef.

(AllHipHop News) It is no surprise that 50 Cent is a man of means and culture, so it shouldn’t be a shock that he is tapping into the luxury dining.

As the owner of the Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac spirit companies, he is taking his show to Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House in Addison, TX, a little ways Dallas.

Fiddy’s top-notched Champagnes not only compete with other beverage brands such as Cristal and the Dom Perignon but afford the “Up in Da Club” rapper access to some of the most elite business owners around...

Watch how the Queens mogul is about to stunt on all of y’all this Spring as he creates a dining experience to complement his adult beverages.

According to Dallas News, on Monday, March 9th, celebrity chef Richard Chamberlain will make a delicious four-course meal for anyone willing to drop a little under $200 for the service.

The night will start with the Champagne and appetizers and then a series of mixed drinks using his cognacs will accompany each course.

About 75 superfans get to attend a meet and greet with the artists and there are rumors that 50 Cent will dine with them also — and maybe help with a demo or two.

Courses will include shrimp, lobster, and pork shumai; cavatelli pasta; 40-day aged prime New York strip with cognac peppercorn sauce; and a triple chocolate ganache cake with cognac-cherry ice cream.

he March 9, 2020 dinner with 50 Cent costs $195 and includes Champagne and cognac samples. Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House is at 5330 Belt Line Road, Addison. Buy tickets here.