AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent To Host Luxurious Four-Course Dinner For His Super Fans

Kershaw St. Jawnson

This Spring "Up in Da Club" rapper will show fans how to eat well with a world-renowned chef.

(AllHipHop News) It is no surprise that 50 Cent is a man of means and culture, so it shouldn’t be a shock that he is tapping into the luxury dining. 

As the owner of the Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac spirit companies, he is taking his show to Chamberlain’s Steak and Chop House in Addison, TX, a little ways Dallas.

Fiddy’s top-notched Champagnes not only compete with other beverage brands such as Cristal and the Dom Perignon but afford the “Up in Da Club” rapper access to some of the most elite business owners around...

Watch how the Queens mogul is about to stunt on all of y’all this Spring as he creates a dining experience to complement his adult beverages.

According to Dallas News, on Monday, March 9th, celebrity chef Richard Chamberlain will make a delicious four-course meal for anyone willing to drop a little under $200 for the service. 

The night will start with the Champagne and appetizers and then a series of mixed drinks using his cognacs will accompany each course.

About 75 superfans get to attend a meet and greet with the artists and there are rumors that 50 Cent will dine with them also — and maybe help with a demo or two.

Courses will include shrimp, lobster, and pork shumai; cavatelli pasta; 40-day aged prime New York strip with cognac peppercorn sauce; and a triple chocolate ganache cake with cognac-cherry ice cream.

he March 9, 2020 dinner with 50 Cent costs $195 and includes Champagne and cognac samples. Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House is at 5330 Belt Line Road, Addison. Buy tickets here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival

The rollout for the LA-based concert hit a few snags.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Kanye West And EMI Settle Lawsuit, Agree To Pay Their Own Legal Bills

Kanye West and EMI have finally settled a court-battle over claims the publishing giant was enslaving him with a one-sided contract.

Nolan Strong

by

mhhtre

Pop Smoke Slain Inside Of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star's Rental Home

More details have come out surrounding the shocking death of rapper Pop Smoke.

Mike Winslow

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

NemoHos87

BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed

Pop Smoke was murdered in a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Ralo Wants To Test Marijuana Seized In Huge Drug Bust

Ralo wants to test the marijuana the Feds seized last year after a two-year investigation into the rap star's alleged drug empire.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women

Lizzo takes on oppressive men in a new interview on a popular TV show in Brazil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Moescatto

Spotify Releases A Trailer For Cash Money Records Docuseries 'New Cash Order'

A special unveiling of a new logo is part of the final installment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Watch Elizabeth Warren's Takedown Of Michael Bloomberg Over The "Ether" Beat

The Mayor was taking shots from other candidates all night as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Diddy And Ellen Degeneres Give Hope To Children With Cancer During On-Air Meet Up

Ellen Degeneres invited sick children on her show and surprised them with a visit from Sean "Love" Combs, also knows as P. Diddy.*

Kershaw St. Jawnson