50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent urged Eminem to set aside his feud with Nick Cannon.

The "Lose Yourself" hitmaker fired insults at Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey in his verse on Fat Joe and Dre’s track "Lord Above," which led the TV personality to respond with a series of diss tracks in December

Eminem retorted by calling the star a “bougie f##k” on Twitter but decided not to take the spat further.

Now 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, is claiming the cool down is largely due to his intervention.

“I told him don’t even say nothing to him,” 50 Cenr The Wrap. “The (Cannon) record is terrible.”

He added: “You can’t argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop.”

Mariah began feuding with Eminem after he claimed he once had a relationship with her – which she has always denied.

In 2009, she released the hit "Obsessed," about a man who claims to be having a relationship with her, and he fired back with the track "The Warning" later that year.

Nick Cannon replied on Instagram with a pretty basic reply, considering his inflammatory post calling 50 and Uncle Tom in the past.