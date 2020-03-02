50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

(AllHipHop News) Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson was killed during an apparent home invasion on February 19. After Jackson's passing, many fans of the Brooklyn rapper wondered if they will ever get to hear new music from the Republic recording artist.

Another New York City native is now claiming he is stepping up to help create a new Pop Smoke project. Queens legend Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson told his 25 million Instagram followers that he plans to take on an important role for the "Dior" rapper's upcoming LP.

"I'm on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,' wrote 50 Cent in an Instagram caption. In a separate post, he added, "Tell @roddyricch I’m looking for him, I need him on Pop album."

Roddy Ricch hopped in the comment section to confirm he is open to appearing on the project. 50 then turned his attention to publicly recruiting music superstars Drake and Chris Brown for the supposed posthumous body of work.

"See I got @roddyricch on deck, this sh*t gonna be stupid 🤦‍♂️ @champagnepapi [Drake] where you at n*gga, don’t start acting light skinned on us," posted 50. The G-Unit boss later stated, "Yo n*gga I'm a need you on this record, 👀but what da f*ck you do to your hair blood. LOL @chrisbrownofficial."

Just prior to his death, Pop Smoke released Meet The Woo V.2. The commercial mixtape debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 36,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It currently sits at #2 on the album rankings.