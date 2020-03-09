50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow For Falling During A Performance

See what the Queens-bred mogul has to say about Shad Moss.

(AllHipHop News) After Kobe Bryant's death in January, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson promised to change his behavior on social media when it comes to arguing with celebrities. That pledge has not prevented Jackson from cracking jokes at other people's expense though.

50 Cent is back to making fun of Shad "Bow Wow" Moss on Instagram. The G-Unit boss posted a video of Bow Wow taking a tumble while performing during a concert.

"👀Damn it man, BOW WOW can’t come to TYCOON 🤔falling off the stage and sh*t. NAH stay home," wrote 50 in the IG vid's caption. The clip has over 800,000 views.

The quote is a callback to 50 Cent clowning Moss in 2019. Last year's back-and-forth between the two rappers/actors included Fiddy banning Bow Wow from his TYCOON Party in New York City.