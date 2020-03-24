AllHipHop
50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

AllHipHop Staff

Brooklyn rapper, Casanova 2X took to Instagram to apologize for shooting a music video over the weekend in Flatbush, where he appeared to be living it up carefree despite coronavirus warnings.

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper, Casanova 2X took to Instagram to apologize for shooting a music video over the weekend in Flatbush, where he appeared to be living it up carefree like business as usual. 

The “2 AM” rapper, not only cracked jokes about the coronavirus but he also got into a shouting match with police too.

“Listen, we all test positive for The Corona.” he joked surrounded by a group of his friends. “We don’t give a f##k, we outside.”

His cavalier response not only pulled critique from social media, but set the interweb ablaze. 

Chief among those who came at him online, was his sometimes big brother, 50 Cent.

"keep them in brooklyn, they was outside playing last night, today they all sick. 38% over night 🤭," 50 Cent wrote referring to the spike recorded in the borough this week.

Casanova has since acknowledged that his actions showed his lack awareness about how deadly the COVID-19 disease is, and how it is shifting how all Americans (New Yorkers in particular) have to live.

"To all the people who saw my videos over the weekend I want to apologize. If you know me, you know what I’ve been thru and that I like to have fun and turn up with my friends," Casanova lamented. "I didn't take this Coronavirus situation seriously until I visited my local hospital Kings county saw for my own see what this virus 🦠 is doing everybody. I put my family, my friends at risk and that isn't something that is cool at all. My mother is 74 years old and I put her at risk when she tried to get me off the block. And My life would never be the same if I was to lose her to my stupidity, a video shoot😞Also I want to say to the @nypd police officers who responded from the 70 precinct I understand that yall were doing your jobs, trying to keep us all healthy and I apologize for putting your health and the health of y'all loved ones at risk as well."

