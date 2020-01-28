50 Cent Vows To Give Up Trolling In Wake After Kobe Bryant's Death

(AllHipHop News) Rapper 50 Cent has vowed to quit trolling his enemies online and use his time more productively after Kobe Bryant's life was cut short so unexpectedly.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 when he was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, and like so many of his peers, 50 has been rocked by the tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, 50 revealed he planned to make some big changes in his life to ensure he doesn't run out of time before he reaches his goals.

"i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this," he posted, alongside a gif of himself embracing Bryant after a basketball game years ago.

"i have to focus, i'm not arguing with anyone anymore I'll deal with it another way if there's a problem."

In the past 30 days alone, 50 has feuded with Oprah Winfrey, French Montana, Nick Cannon, MSNBC anchor Alison Morris, and Taraji P. Henson.

His change of attitude comes two days after he aimed at Henson for recent remarks she had made on rapper T.I.'s "expediTIously" podcast over the feud surrounding her show "Empire" and 50's hit series "Power."

"Our show has nothing to do with his show," Henson told T.I. of their fall out. "We're talking two different subject matters. Then again 50, do you know what the f**k I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For competition? There are a million other shows you can compete with. To do that publicly? It's embarrassing."

On Saturday, 50 took to Instagram to respond to Henson's complaint, offering up a backhanded apology as he slammed Empire and then offered the Oscar nominee a job on his new project.

"I saw @tarajiphenson on @troubleman31 (T.I.'s) podcast, this is my sincere apology I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway," he began. "I love your work and I think you are amazing. I'm sorry no one is watching your show anymore (sic)..."

Taraji P. Henson has yet to respond to 50's latest jabs, or his vow to stop picking fights online.