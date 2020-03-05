AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent Wants Post Malone On Pop Smoke's First Studio Album

AllHipHop Staff

Queens rapper 50 Cent is executive producing Pop Smoke's first album and he's calling on his famous friends to help him out.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has reached out to Post Malone in the hopes of securing a guest verse for the debut album of late rapper Pop Smoke.

50 Cent has taken it upon himself to complete Pop Smoke's first studio release, which the rising star had been in the midst of finishing at the time of his Los Angeles murder last month.

Earlier this week, 50 revealed he would be executive producing the posthumous project, tagging fellow artists Drake, Roddy Ricch, and Chris Brown in his Instagram post, indicating his interest in getting the trio involved.

Now 50 has announced the as-yet-untitled album will be released in May, and he's eager to have rockstar rapper Post Malone featured on the new music too.

"Set for release in May," 50 captioned side-by-side images of himself and "Welcome to the Party" MC Pop Smoke, whose early success was frequently compared to that of his fellow New York native.

He then added, "Oh yeah @postmalone i'm gonna hit ya phone, i need you on this)."

The artists 50 has mentioned online have yet to publicly respond to the appeals, but in a follow-up post in the early hours of Wednesday, he told fans only some of the musicians he's called upon will be contributing to the project.

"I'm looking at everything through a different lens, everybody i call ain't coming but i'm doing what i have to do to make it hot...," he wrote.

And 50's message had Snoop Dogg offering up his services, as the hip-hop icon commented, "I'm waiting on the call cuz."

Pop Smoke was just 20 when he was fatally shot during a home invasion at his Hollywood Hills property in February.

His murder is still under investigation, although police have yet to name any suspects or make any arrests.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Big_homie_slim

Meek Mill Denies Liking A Post About Nicki Minaj's Husband Getting Arrested

Kenneth Petty reportedly ordered to wear an ankle monitor and barred from leaving Cali.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Summer Walker Deletes Instagram After Backlash For Spreading Fake Coronavirus Video

The 'Over It' album creator was accused of being xenophobic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj Husband Busted For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband is scraping together $100,000 bail for failing to register as a sex offender.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

G Herbo Releases Music Videos For "Gangbangin" &"Feelings"

Check out the Midwesterner's latest visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Starrymma

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

The Black Truth

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is Suicidal Over Child Custody War

Blac Chyna is going after full custody of Dream, the child she shares with Rob Kardashian, who is supposedly depressed and suicidal.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Tinashe Talks Being Pitted Against Black R&B Singers Like Aaliyah & Beyoncé

While wearing a Janet Jackson t-shirt, the singer-songwriter reflects on dealing with having to measure up to legends in the eyes of some fans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label

"Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)