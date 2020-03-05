50 Cent Wants Post Malone On Pop Smoke's First Studio Album

Queens rapper 50 Cent is executive producing Pop Smoke's first album and he's calling on his famous friends to help him out.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has reached out to Post Malone in the hopes of securing a guest verse for the debut album of late rapper Pop Smoke.

50 Cent has taken it upon himself to complete Pop Smoke's first studio release, which the rising star had been in the midst of finishing at the time of his Los Angeles murder last month.

Earlier this week, 50 revealed he would be executive producing the posthumous project, tagging fellow artists Drake, Roddy Ricch, and Chris Brown in his Instagram post, indicating his interest in getting the trio involved.

Now 50 has announced the as-yet-untitled album will be released in May, and he's eager to have rockstar rapper Post Malone featured on the new music too.

"Set for release in May," 50 captioned side-by-side images of himself and "Welcome to the Party" MC Pop Smoke, whose early success was frequently compared to that of his fellow New York native.

He then added, "Oh yeah @postmalone i'm gonna hit ya phone, i need you on this)."

The artists 50 has mentioned online have yet to publicly respond to the appeals, but in a follow-up post in the early hours of Wednesday, he told fans only some of the musicians he's called upon will be contributing to the project.

"I'm looking at everything through a different lens, everybody i call ain't coming but i'm doing what i have to do to make it hot...," he wrote.

And 50's message had Snoop Dogg offering up his services, as the hip-hop icon commented, "I'm waiting on the call cuz."

Pop Smoke was just 20 when he was fatally shot during a home invasion at his Hollywood Hills property in February.

His murder is still under investigation, although police have yet to name any suspects or make any arrests.