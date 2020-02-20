50 Cent Was Faking During Emotional Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent faked becoming overwhelmed by his emotions during the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to win him a few "cool points."

The "In Da Club" hitmaker, real name Curtis Jackson, received the 2,686th star in late January and was saluted at the ceremony by his longtime collaborators and mentors, Dr. Dre and Eminem.

During the special presentation, 50 stepped up to the podium to thank his guests for their support and reflect on his career success, and he appeared to fight back tears as he took a long pause midway through to collect his thoughts.

The rapper and actor admitted he was nervous ahead of the Walk of Fame ceremony, but the big pause, which prompted the crowd to cheer him on, was just for dramatic effect because he thought it would make him look cool.

50 also confesses he hadn't written a real speech, so pretending to grow emotional helped to buy him time.

"I was working on that... to be emotional...," he told The View. "And when I got there, I knew that when I was really under pressure, that I should just (pause and pretend to take a few breaths)... and I knew that that would give me just a little bit of cool points for getting emotional at that point."

And the star regrets not being more prepared for his big moment.

He added on U.S. daytime show Strahan, Sara & Keke, "I wasn't really excited about it until everybody was there, until they had Em and Dre... and I was like, 'Yo, I shoulda wrote something down!'"