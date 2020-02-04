AllHipHop
50 Cent Wins More Money From Teairra Mari

AllHipHop Staff
Teairra Mari's debt to 50 Cent just keeps on ballooning.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper 50 Cent has been gifted another $5,000 from the reality TV star he has been wrangling with in court for years.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Teairra Mari has been ordered to hand over the cash in sanctions, and give the *In Da Club" star access to her financial records, so 50 can collect on the $30,000 she owes him in attorney fees, according to documents.

50 Cent previously accused Mari of refusing to turn over her bank records and blowing off deadlines in the case.

The pair's legal spat began in 2018 when Mari sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of engaging in a plan to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her by posting a sexually graphic video.

She claimed 50 reposted the video on his account but he insisted that by the time he went viral with the footage, it was all over the Internet.

A judge sided with the rap star and awarded him $30,000 in attorney fees.

