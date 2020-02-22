50 Cent Wins NAACP Award For Directing "Power"

50 Cent won big during the NAACP Image Awards dinner Friday night.

(AllHipHop News) The NAACP Image Awards announced the first set of winners on Friday, February 21 during the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised dinner.

Taking place at the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, CA, the dinner was hosted by actress and television host, Sheryl Underwood.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President, and CEO stated during the dinner, “In a time where so many entities are trying to suppress our voice, the Image Awards are an opportunity to put a spotlight on Black excellence and let our voice be heard.”

Among the list of winners were Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was awarded Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for his role in the Starz hit series Power.

50 Cent took to twitter about his win and tweeted, “NAACP AWARD - Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series now you know the vibes LOL SOUTH SIDE i’m not here to make friends we come to take over. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

He followed up with a next tweet, “hard work beats talent, when talent isn’t working. you maybe gifted but you don’t want it as bad as me. LoL Boom #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” with a bomb and smoke emoji.

In addition to 50 Cent, Lil Nas X was awarded Outstanding New Artist, Beyonce was awarded multiple awards including Outstanding Album for Homecoming: The Live Album and Jada Pinkett Smith won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for Red Table Talk.

Several other winners were also announced such as Bruno Mars, Omari Hardwick, Jordan Peele, and the Netflix Hip-Hop competition "Rhythm + Flow."

The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air live tonight on BET 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT from the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium.