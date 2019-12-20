AllHipHop
50 Teams With "South Park" Writer For New Black Superhero Show

AllHipHop Staff
50 Cent's take over of television in 2020 continues with another new show called "Trill League."

(AllHipHop News) Rapper turned actor 50 Cent is set to headline yet another TV series with the comic book adaptation "Trill League."

The short-form show, which will air on the streaming service Quibi, will be developed by South Park and Disenchanted writer Jameel Saleem.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, is thrilled to be part of such a groundbreaking series inspired by author Anthony Piper's work.

“Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in ‘Trill League,’ looking forward to sharing it soon,” 50 Cent said.

"Trill League" revolves around a team of black superheroes who go up against a gaggle of monsters and supervillains.

Jameel Saleem
Jameel SaleemQuibi

“Writing a show about black superheroes is a dream come true for me and I couldn’t be luckier getting to do it with the brilliant Anthony Piper, who created this awesome world, and all the folks at G-Unit, Lionsgate, 3Arts and Quibi. It’s going to be something special,” added Saleem.

The news comes as Jackson is set to bid farewell to his series "Power," which he also executive produces, in January.

Set to launch in April, Quibi will offer content across an array of genres, including original content and news services.

