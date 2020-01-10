5th Ward Weebie Dies During Heart Surgery; Master P, New Orleans Mayor React

(AllHipHop News) The New Orleans hip-hop community is mourning the loss of veteran rapper 5th Ward Weebie.

According to reports, the 42-year-old rapper went into the hospital for heart surgery to treat a ruptured aorta.

Unfortunately, 5th Ward Weebie did not survive the operation and he died during the procedure.

"It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed. Let me find out you didn't know who he was... He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

"He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace," Mayor Cantrell added.

The rapper, real name Jerome Cosey, released his first album Show the World back in 1999. During his career he worked with artists like Lil Wayne, Trombone Shorty and artists on Master P's No Limit imprint.

5th Ward Weebie experienced a resurgence in popularity over the last few years, thanks to his contributions to Drake's hit single "Nice For What" from his hit album Scorpion.

Master P offered a touching post in honor of 5th Ward Weebie.