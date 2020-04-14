6ix9ine Jokes About Being A Snitch During Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio'

Tory once expressed not wanting to get "caught up" with Tekashi being a cooperating witness for the government.

(AllHipHop News) Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez appears to be fully embracing the "snitch" label. After being released early from federal prison because of COVID-19 concerns, 6ix9ine changed his Instagram profile picture to a drawing of him eating cheese while laying in a rat trap.

Tekashi also showed up in the comment section of a recent episode of Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio on Instagram Live. A screenshot reveals the 23-year-old New Yorker posted, "Lemme play this new sh*t or ima snitch on u. You not even from America u from Canada."

Following the arrest of Nine Trey Gangster Blood members and associates in 2018, Hernandez pleaded guilty to several federal charges including racketeering and firearm crimes. He then agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and prosecutors.

6ix9ine eventually testified against his co-defendants Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. The "Gummo" rapper also named fellow Hip Hop artists Jim Jones, Cardi B, and Trippie Redd as Blood gang members in open court.

Last year, Tory Lanez addressed the 6ix9ine situation. After first saying "I kinda miss that guy. That was my n*gga," the Canadian musician offered, “Showing LOVE to somebody who you made records with is VERY different than CONDONING [SOMEONE’S] ACTIONS... and don’t try to get me caught up in nun of that. FOH."