6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Debuts At No. 1

(AllHipHop News) The current #1 song in America belongs to Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj. This week, the pair's "Trollz" single opened in the top spot on the Hot 100 chart.

This gives 6ix9ine his first career Number One. Minaj now has two chart-toppers after appearing on Doja Cat's "Say So (Remix)" which hit the pinnacle of the Hot 100 in May of this year.

"Trollz" (116,000 units) amassed the highest weekly sales total since Taylor Swift's "Me!" featuring Brendon Urie (193,000 units) in 2019. Tekashi and Nicki sold multiple versions of the song and offered several merchandise/digital download bundles.

Nicki Minaj became just the second female rapper to debut at #1 on the Hot 100. She follows Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. She is the second female rapper to have more than one #1 single after Cardi B (3).

In addition, Minaj added another entry to her record-setting 110 Hot 100 entries. The Queens-raised entertainer has the most career songs on the tally for a female act. She is now fourth on the all-time list behind Drake (222), the Glee cast (207), and Lil Wayne (168).