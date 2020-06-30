AllHipHop
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s "Trollz" Suffers Biggest Drop For A No. 1 Debut In Hot 100 History

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The collaboration slipped over 30 positions in the rankings.

(AllHipHop News) A week ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj found out their song "Trollz" debuted at #1 on the Hot 100. A week later, the controversial duo experienced a historic fall on the chart.

"Trollz" dropped from the top spot to #34 which is the largest decline in the history of the Hot 100 for a song that debuted at #1. Nicki and 6ix9ine relied heavily on single/merchandise bundles in the record's first week of release, but the high sales did not continue in its second week.

Tekashi used earning his first #1 song as a way to slam other rappers like Meek Mill, Future, and Gucci Mane for not having a Hot 100 chart-topper. That Instagram post has since been deleted from 6ix9ine's account.

Minaj's recent singles also suffered significant plunges on the Hot 100. 2019's "Megatron" plummeted from #20 to #92. Earlier this year, "Yikes" tumbled from #23 to #81. Nicki did score her first #1 for one week in May when she jumped on the remix to Doja Cat's "Say So."

Meanwhile, Minaj seems to be ready to move on to a new project. The New York native teased that she was working on a sequel to her 3x-Platinum debut studio album Pink Friday by tweeting, 'PF2.'

