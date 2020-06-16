AllHipHop
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Video Reportedly Did Not Break YouTube's Hip Hop Views Record

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Paid advertising views on YouTube will no longer be considered when looking at a 24-hour record debut."

(AllHipHop News) It looks like some of the celebration for Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" music video was premature. After reports initially stated the visuals set a new 24-hour views record for Hip Hop acts, that claim is now being pulled back.

According to XXL, a YouTube representative confirmed that "Trollz" was actually 6.4 million views short of the record. In May, 6ix9ine's "Gooba" collected 38.9 million views in its first 24 hours on the platform breaking the record set by Eminem's "Kill Shot" (38.1 million).

Minaj wrote on her Instagram page about supposedly pulling in 46 million plays for the "Trollz" video on its first day of release. 6ix9ine also uploaded an IG message about supposedly setting a new YouTube record, but he has since deleted that post.

The discrepancy in the numbers for the "Trollz" video (32.5 million versus 46 million) appears to be connected to "paid advertising views." YouTube's 24-hour record debut policy reads:

Videos eligible for YouTube’s 24-hour record debuts are those with the highest views from organic sources within the first 24 hours of the video’s public release. This includes direct links to the video, search results, external sites that embed the video and YouTube features like the homepage, watch next and Trending. Video advertising is an effective way to reach specific audiences with a song debut, but paid advertising views on YouTube will no longer be considered when looking at a 24-hour record debut.

Both 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have been heavily promoting "Trollz" on social media. They have also offered different versions of YouTube content related to the track. Multiple merchandise/digital download bundle options - such as hoodies, vinyl, and cassettes- are also available for what seems to be a major push to get the record to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

