6ix9ine Rolls Through Brooklyn With Huge Entourage After House Arrest Ends

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally off of house arrest after receiving a reduced sentence for cooperating against his former gang associates.

The rap star's house arrest officially ended on July 31st and the rap star has not wasted a minute.

The rapper was spotted in Brooklyn early today (August 2nd) shooting a new music video surrounded by a fleet of luxury cars and a massive entourage.

Tekashi 6ix9ine served two years in prison after being charged in a RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2018.

The rap star's cooperation earned him a reduced sentence, while 12 of his former gang associates were convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 2 - 20 years.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was sprung from prison early in April of 20/20, after winning his appeal for compassionate release due to the coronavirus.

Since then, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on house arrest.

Even though his house arrest has ended, 6ix9ine still has to follow mandatory procedures - like checking in with his parole officer at specified times.

Now he can finally leave confined spaces of his own home, but he still can’t move as freely as he used to.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine still has to get permission to leave the state or the country. These rules apply even if it’s work-related travel such as shows or recording sessions.

The rapper is also required to perform and complete 300 hours of community service.

These are the terms that come with the Tekashi 6ix9ine's supervised release for the next five years.

And of course, he will be on the constant lookout since his enemies may seek revenge.