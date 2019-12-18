6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge

(AllHipHop News) Today (December 18) is the day that Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is expected to learn his legal fate.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for this morning after the Brooklyn rapper pled guilty to multiple federal charges and testified against his co-defendants.

Tekashi and several people connected to him submitted letters to the judge in the case asking for leniency. However, two other people issued impact statements laying out how they were traumatized by 6ix9ine's violent acts.

Tekashi testified that the NYC incident was part of a revenge hit against Rap-A-Lot Records, but the two individuals that were actually attacked had nothing to do with the James Prince led label.

“I am [ex-military] and seen my share of violence but never have I been so scared as the cold, hard metallic gun was pressed against my abdomen,” wrote a 33-year-old African American man about the confrontation. He added, “Why should this person, who nearly ended my life, be free when I am not free?”

6ix9ine faces a maximum of life imprisonment.

There is a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years for his racketeering and firearm charges, but federal prosecutors requested that the judge consider a reduced sentence because of Hernandez's cooperation with the government in convicting other members of the Nine Trey Blood gang.