AllHipHop
Login

6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

Should Tekashi remain behind bars for the crimes he admitted to committing?

(AllHipHop News) Today (December 18) is the day that Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is expected to learn his legal fate. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for this morning after the Brooklyn rapper pled guilty to multiple federal charges and testified against his co-defendants.

Tekashi and several people connected to him submitted letters to the judge in the case asking for leniency. However, two other people issued impact statements laying out how they were traumatized by 6ix9ine's violent acts.

Tekashi testified that the NYC incident was part of a revenge hit against Rap-A-Lot Records, but the two individuals that were actually attacked had nothing to do with the James Prince led label.

“I am [ex-military] and seen my share of violence but never have I been so scared as the cold, hard metallic gun was pressed against my abdomen,” wrote a 33-year-old African American man about the confrontation. He added, “Why should this person, who nearly ended my life, be free when I am not free?”

6ix9ine faces a maximum of life imprisonment. 

There is a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years for his racketeering and firearm charges, but federal prosecutors requested that the judge consider a reduced sentence because of Hernandez's cooperation with the government in convicting other members of the Nine Trey Blood gang.

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment