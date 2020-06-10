AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

6ix9ine's Old Friend "Fighting For His Life" In Prison; Demands New Lawyer

GrouchyGreg

The gunman who shot up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine claims his lawyers aren't doing anything to help him and now his life is in danger.

(AllHipHop News) One of the guys convicted of racketeering with Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is blasting his own lawyers for ruining his attempt to get out of prison.

AllHipHop obtained a letter written by Fuguan "Fu Banga" Lovick, who is complaining about the terrible job his public defender is doing.

Fu Banga is "fighting for his life" inside of the MCC prison in Manhattan but his lawyer refuses to do anything about it.

"Your honor, I am fighting for my life and it is imperative that I receive counsel who has my best interest," Fu Banga wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer. "The communication between my current attorney and I is horrible and completely unexceptable (sic). I have requested some simple tasks that make complete sense and my attorney refuses to help me."

Fu Banga is one of 12 defendants indicted in a RICO case against the rap star and his old gang in November of 2018.

Fu Banga was eventually revealed as the gunman who shot up the Barclays Center during a boxing match between Jessie Vargas and Adrien Broner, in April of 2018.

Fu Banga was forced to fire a round in the air to back off rapper Casanova and a crew of at least fifty men.

Casanova and a wall of men were rushing towards Tekashi 6ix9ine and other members of Nine Trey during a nasty feud over the rainbow-haired rapper's credentials or lack thereof, as a Blood.

In May of 2019, Fu Banga admitted to firing off of the round, and he was eventually sentenced to a little over 7 years in prison for the crime.

Fu Banga may be mounting an appeal, or attempting to gain an early release like his old buddy Tekashi 6ix9ine, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Either way, Fu Banga is looking to fire his public defender, who he claims is railroading his constitutional right to representation.

"I do understand we are in times of the COVID-19 pandemic," Fub Banga wrote. "I also have common sense to know and feel that because I am already sentenced combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, my attorney is completely paying zero attention to my needs."

Read his letter in full below:

Copy of ALLHIPHOP LAWSUIT TEMPLATE
Copy of ALLHIPHOP LAWSUIT TEMPLATE (1)
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

iamArys

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian let the world know who her king was, as Yeezus celebrated his 43rd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Offset Announces He Voted For The First Time In 2020 Georgia Primary Riddled With Problems

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams calls out the state's Republican leadership.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

White Actresses Submit & Handover Social Media Accounts To Black Women

A variety of high-profile white actresses are joining a social media campaign to amplify the voices of black women, authors, and activists.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce's About To Snag Another Hundred Million Bucks

Beyonce has a few new projects in the works with Disney and she's about to get paid lavishly.

AllHipHop Staff

Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AliciaForlonge

New York State Legislature Votes To Repeal 50-A "Police Shield" Law

Rihanna, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and other musicians called on Governor Cuomo to back the change in the statute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)