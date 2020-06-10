6ix9ine's Old Friend "Fighting For His Life" In Prison; Demands New Lawyer

The gunman who shot up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine claims his lawyers aren't doing anything to help him and now his life is in danger.

(AllHipHop News) One of the guys convicted of racketeering with Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is blasting his own lawyers for ruining his attempt to get out of prison.

AllHipHop obtained a letter written by Fuguan "Fu Banga" Lovick, who is complaining about the terrible job his public defender is doing.

Fu Banga is "fighting for his life" inside of the MCC prison in Manhattan but his lawyer refuses to do anything about it.

"Your honor, I am fighting for my life and it is imperative that I receive counsel who has my best interest," Fu Banga wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer. "The communication between my current attorney and I is horrible and completely unexceptable (sic). I have requested some simple tasks that make complete sense and my attorney refuses to help me."

Fu Banga is one of 12 defendants indicted in a RICO case against the rap star and his old gang in November of 2018.

Fu Banga was eventually revealed as the gunman who shot up the Barclays Center during a boxing match between Jessie Vargas and Adrien Broner, in April of 2018.

Fu Banga was forced to fire a round in the air to back off rapper Casanova and a crew of at least fifty men.

Casanova and a wall of men were rushing towards Tekashi 6ix9ine and other members of Nine Trey during a nasty feud over the rainbow-haired rapper's credentials or lack thereof, as a Blood.

In May of 2019, Fu Banga admitted to firing off of the round, and he was eventually sentenced to a little over 7 years in prison for the crime.

Fu Banga may be mounting an appeal, or attempting to gain an early release like his old buddy Tekashi 6ix9ine, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Either way, Fu Banga is looking to fire his public defender, who he claims is railroading his constitutional right to representation.

"I do understand we are in times of the COVID-19 pandemic," Fub Banga wrote. "I also have common sense to know and feel that because I am already sentenced combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, my attorney is completely paying zero attention to my needs."

Read his letter in full below: