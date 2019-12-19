AllHipHop
Login

6ix9ine's Victim Discusses Him Not Being Able To Come Home For Christmas

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"He needs to be totally financially bankrupt and burdened like he's done so many other people."

(AllHipHop News) Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and firearms charges and testifying against his Nine Trey Gang affiliates. The "Gummo" rapper is expected to be released before the end of 2020.

While many of Tekashi's fans were hoping he would walk free on Wednesday, at least one person is happy the convicted felon will be behind bars for this holiday season. Skyy Daniels, a victim of a 6ix9ine-connected attack, wrote an impact statement to the judge. She is now speaking out publicly about the case.

"The best thing about the two-year sentence - I did not want him to be able to come home for Christmas to his family," said Daniels in an interview. "Because you know where I was last year for Christmas with my family? I was in the hospital. I was away from my children. I was away from my grandchildren. I was away from my parents. I was in hiding in a hospital, suffering from a mental breakdown."

Daniels was one of the mistaken individuals held at gunpoint in New York City by Nine Trey Bloods as Tekashi reportedly recorded the incident from a vehicle. The publicist went on to say she believes justice was served because Hernandez was not with his family this year. In addition, it appears she is considering legal action against 6ix9ine.

"He owes me everything that he has. He owes all of us. He needs to be totally financially bankrupt and burdened like he's done so many other people," declared Skyy. "He absolutely needs to pay our medical bills, her pain and suffering, her mental anguish, her emotional anguish. This has been very stressful and traumatic to all of us."

Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
3
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234He would be better off with the witness protection program. …
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445That's the show hope it's better than the last season. #Mscaliforever.com
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
mikhail876
mikhail876The CVS HR Department has propelled a Portal for MyHR CVS Login for all the Former and Current Employees. …
A Jay-Z Music Video Helped Recruit Adam Sandler For His Role In 'Uncut Gems'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment