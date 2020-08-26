6lack Announces “Live From The Ledge" Rooftop Performance On YouTube

The ATL skyline will serve as a backdrop for the concert.

(AllHipHop News) YouTube, 6LACK, LVRN, and Interscope teamed up to present a live stream performance. The southern singer/songwriter will perform records from his 6pc Hot EP and other projects in his discography.

6pc Hot EP arrived on June 26. Fellow Atlanta-raised recording artist Lil Baby showed up on "Know My Rights" from 6LACK's 6-track effort. Timbaland, Fwdslxsh, Gravez, Singawd, and other beatmakers provided production for the EP.

"When YouTube came to us with the idea for a “Live from the Ledge” performance in my home city with a creative integrating social justice, me and my team at LVRN was excited to collaborate with them on a performance like this that has never been done before," explains 6LACK.

“Live from the Ledge" is scheduled for Friday, August 28 at 7:30 pm ET. The concert will broadcast live on 6LACK’s official YouTube channel and will live on the channel for an additional 72 hours following the initial stream.