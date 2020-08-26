AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

6lack Announces “Live From The Ledge" Rooftop Performance On YouTube

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The ATL skyline will serve as a backdrop for the concert.

(AllHipHop News) YouTube, 6LACK, LVRN, and Interscope teamed up to present a live stream performance. The southern singer/songwriter will perform records from his 6pc Hot EP and other projects in his discography.

6pc Hot EP arrived on June 26. Fellow Atlanta-raised recording artist Lil Baby showed up on "Know My Rights" from 6LACK's 6-track effort. Timbaland, Fwdslxsh, Gravez, Singawd, and other beatmakers provided production for the EP.

"When YouTube came to us with the idea for a “Live from the Ledge” performance in my home city with a creative integrating social justice, me and my team at LVRN was excited to collaborate with them on a performance like this that has never been done before," explains 6LACK. 

“Live from the Ledge" is scheduled for Friday, August 28 at 7:30 pm ET. The concert will broadcast live on 6LACK’s official YouTube channel and will live on the channel for an additional 72 hours following the initial stream.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Claps Back At A Conservative With Nude Photo Of Melania Trump

Belcalis Almánzar is not afraid to call out people with political power.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

iHeartRadio Music Awards To Reveal 2020 Winners On Radio Stations & Social Media

Drake, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo are among the nominees.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Justin Timberlake Talks Fulfilling A "Prophecy" By Working With Timbaland

Is the Grammy-winning duo close to reconnecting for new tunes?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Big Sean Addresses Rumored Beef With Kendrick Lamar On "Deep Reverence"

The late Nipsey Hussle is featured on the Hit-Boy-produced track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Hit-Boy Credited As An Executive Producer For Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album

The Hip Hop veteran is on a run at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog