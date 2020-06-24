6lack Dropping His Own Hot Sauce And Readying New Music

6lack has been busy since the pandemic hit, taking up social justice issues and planning new business ventures.

(AllHipHop News) The world is waiting for 6lack to drop new music, but he has something else to make your summer hot.

So what you can’t go outside for the cookout! The R & B singer wants you to know that same vibe you get at the BBQ, you can have in your own kitchen with his new hot sauce brand, “600 Degrees.”

6Lack joins the growing group of performers taking their chances in the lucrative food industry. Whether we are talking Patti Labelle’s Patti Pie, Bobby Brown’s BBQ Sauces and condiments, Master P’s Rap Snacks and Ramen noodles, and Snoop’s vegan bacon all available in markets. So while multiple ways, 6Lack will be feeding your soul.

One way he is going to feed your soul, outside of the new hot sauce, is with his “ATL Freestyle” and the next single “Float” that comes out on Wednesday, June 24th.

These two musical offerings will wet your whistle until he drops his EP "6 PC HOT."

6Lack is quite busy creating a food/ condiment empire and putting out music. And still he finds time to be socially responsible.

His venture 6LACKBOX is pushing collaborative economics and self-reliance. He has recently created a section where people can go and get a plethora of resources ranging from voter registration and elections, ways to support Black businesses and opportunities to work in social justice.

The renaissance man seems like 2020 is shaping up to be quite an amazing year.