AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

6lack Returns With New Project '6pc Hot EP' Featuring Lil Baby

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The LVRN representative linked with a black-owned business in the ATL for a special promotion.

(AllHipHop News) Ricardo "6lack" Valentine, Jr. celebrated his 28th birthday on June 24. Two days later, the Atlanta-based performer let loose a new 6-track extended play project titled 6pc Hot EP.

The opening record “ATL Freestyle" hit DSPs earlier his year. 6lack recruited Lil Baby for a guest feature on the song "Know My Rights." 6pc Hot EP includes production by Timbaland, Fwdslxsh, Gravez, Singawd, and more.

Over the last four years, 6lack has released the studio LPs Free 6lack in 2016 and East Atlanta Love Letter in 2018. He appeared on records with J. Cole, Offset, Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign, Normani, EarthGang, J.I.D, and other acts.

In addition to 6pc Hot EP dropping, 6lack also announced a partnership with Postmates and the Goodfellas restaurant in Atlanta. Customers will receive a free bottle of the singer's 600 Degrees hot sauce when ordering a “6pc hot” meal from the black-owned business.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Crackaa

DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hurricane Chris Releases A Video Addressing His Arrest For Second-Degree Murder

The "A Bay Bay" performer turns to God.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stormzy Reveals He Was So Poor He Wore His Sister's Clothes

Grime rapper Stormzy explained his humble beginnings.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Hip-Hop Legend Tim Westwood Denies Preying On Young Black Female Fans

Tim Westwood was forced to issue a statement after an anonymous user claimed the legendary Hip-Hop DJ had a thing for young black women.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Kid Cudi Proposes Starting His Own "Positive" Podcast

Would you tune in to hear "The Scotts" hitmaker chat with his friends and fans?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)