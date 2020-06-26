6lack Returns With New Project '6pc Hot EP' Featuring Lil Baby

The LVRN representative linked with a black-owned business in the ATL for a special promotion.

(AllHipHop News) Ricardo "6lack" Valentine, Jr. celebrated his 28th birthday on June 24. Two days later, the Atlanta-based performer let loose a new 6-track extended play project titled 6pc Hot EP.

The opening record “ATL Freestyle" hit DSPs earlier his year. 6lack recruited Lil Baby for a guest feature on the song "Know My Rights." 6pc Hot EP includes production by Timbaland, Fwdslxsh, Gravez, Singawd, and more.

Over the last four years, 6lack has released the studio LPs Free 6lack in 2016 and East Atlanta Love Letter in 2018. He appeared on records with J. Cole, Offset, Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign, Normani, EarthGang, J.I.D, and other acts.

In addition to 6pc Hot EP dropping, 6lack also announced a partnership with Postmates and the Goodfellas restaurant in Atlanta. Customers will receive a free bottle of the singer's 600 Degrees hot sauce when ordering a “6pc hot” meal from the black-owned business.