A$AP Ferg Drops "Move Ya Hips" Featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the visualizer for the self-described Hood Pope's new single.

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Ferg kept hinting that he would finally let loose his latest collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The two native New Yorkers even teased the release of "Move Ya Hips" earlier this week.

"Flacko, I heard it was coming Thursday but I could be wrong," tweeted Minaj on Monday in response to A$AP Rocky demanding his A$AP Mob comrade drop the record. Moments later, Ferg quote-tweeted Nicki and added, 'Move Ya Hips' 7/30..let’s go."

“Move Ya Hips" made it to DSPs this morning. 2017 XXL Freshman Class member MadeinTYO is featured on the song as well. Frankie P is credited as the track's producer.

This is the third time Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg collaborated on a record together. The leader of the Barbz jumped on the remix to Ferg's "Plain Jane" in 2017. The following year they also joined forces, along with A$AP Rocky, for "Runnin" from Creed II: The Album.

