A$AP Ferg Focuses On His People's Progression From Slavery In The "Value" Music Video

The Harlemite is demanding that the world take a look at him now.

(AllHipHop News) The self-described "Trap Lord" is back with brand new visuals. Darold "A$AP Ferg" Ferguson Jr. connected with Hidji to direct a new cinematic clip for the HighDefRazjah-produced song "Value."

“Look at me now! The ‘Value’ video shows the progression of my people," explains A$AP Ferg. "It starts with imagery of slaves, whips, and chains. People of today drive whips (as in cars) and wear chains (as in jewelry). My grandmother recites a poem in the intro of the video speaking on our ancestry and the oppression we went through."

The A$AP Mob member continues, "The video shows we are still going through those problems, but 'look at me now' is also a chant showing how many of us strived to overcome many of the limitations put in front of us. Me making it out of the hood as a big rapper and living in a mansion with art on the walls shows how far we can go.”

Ferg is preparing to release more music throughout 2020. He has also spent the last several weeks bringing awareness to the COVID-19 outbreak by hosting an Instagram Live Q & A with Dr. Sampson Davis and joining Revolt's "The State of Black America & Coronavirus" virtual town hall.

Additionally, the 31-year-old New Yorker and Dr. Davis made an appearance on MSNBC's AM Joy with Joy Reid to discuss coronavirus youth outreach. On Monday, A$AP Ferg also sent catering from Melba’s restaurant to Harlem Hospital as a way to support and honor healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients.