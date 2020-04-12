A$AP Ferg Pops Up On Am Joy To Educate Youth About Coronavirus

A$AP Ferg made a special appearance on AM Joy to discuss the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Ferg made an appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy with Joy-Ann Reid, to discuss COID-19 and the importance of taking preventative measures.

Dr. Sampson Davis also joined the New York rapper for the coronavirus youth outreach.

Ferg talked about the importance of wiping down your cell phone and being careful when placing a mask on your neck or clothes after being outdoors.

“The germ that’s on the outside of the mask is going everywhere on your clothes and everything like that. So let’s be mindful of that,” he said.

Dr. Davis chimed in, backing Ferg’s statement and the rapper also explained how he’s using this time at home. “This is a time actually I’m just using to catch up on a lot of things that I put on to the side.”

After AM Joy, A$AP Ferg and Dr. Davis took the pandemic conversation to Instagram live where they answered questions about the coronavirus.

They discussed vaccines, symptoms, and more.