A$AP Ferg Talks Kobe Bryant's Passing & Working With Kanye West

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Ferg returned this week with the HighDefRazjah-produced single "Value." The A$AP Mob member spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the song, an upcoming collaboration album, Kanye West, and the untimely death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

"I was supposed to actually fly into LA the day he passed away and actually go to Calabasas. He died in the area of the studio I was supposed to go to, so it was a damper. Some people, we just don't picture passing. I just didn't know he would go or even go in that way. God bless him and his family," said Ferg about Bryant dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In addition, the NYC-bred rapper revealed that he is creating a joint project with one of the "biggest producers in the whole world." A$AP Ferg did not reveal the name of the beatmaker, but he did talk about working with production genius Kanye West on new music.

"I've actually been in the studio with Kanye for the last three days. It's been good. When I was going to Calabasas, that's who I was working with. It's been amazing to see his journey and to see this new person he's becoming, and just kind of being able to assist him with that," the self-described Hood Pope told Lowe. "[We're] just making music and just having a lot of conversation. We talk most of the time. Sometimes we go to the studio and just talk."

Ferg added, "If it wasn't for Kanye and Pharrell being in Hip Hop, I would probably know how to do it, but they showed me how to just fully immerse in yourself and be yourself. We never seen anybody do it in a different way besides those guys in my generation, so they inspired me. We just have conversations about that, and me going to his studio where he creates all his mock-ups and shoes. He's working on his couture line. I'm immersed in his world. That's what I want to take it to. That's the level that I aspire to take it to, so it's crazy. It's an amazing experience."