A$AP Ferg Throws Shade At Nicki Minaj's Barbz Over "Move Ya Hips" Sales

There is a lot of drama surrounding the record's chart placement.

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO had a respectable opening on the Hot 100 chart. The collaboration landed at #19 on Billboard's rankings of the country's most popular songs.

A Top 20 entry was not good enough for some of Minaj's diehard fans. Rumors began circulating that the Harlem native caused the record to miss out on a #1 debut because a large number of website sales were not submitted to the MRC Data analytics company in time.

The Barbz even got #ASAPFergIsOverParty to trend on Twitter as the stans blamed Ferg for costing Nicki Minaj a chance to score her third consecutive Number One. There were even accusations the 31-year-old New Yorker scammed Minaj's followers out of their money.

However, Ferg is suggesting the reports of him dropping the ball are inaccurate. In an Instagram post, the A$AP Mob member thanked his team for all the website sales being submitted. He even threw light shade at any Barbz who are now refusing to support the song because they "canceled" the rapper.

Ferg posted on IG: