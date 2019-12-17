A$AP Rocky Reacts To A Fan Throwing Boxer Briefs On Stage At Rolling Loud

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Rocky was one of the many rappers to perform at the 2019 Rolling Loud Los Angeles festival. While entertaining the audience in LA, Rocky had to stop his set to address a particular attendee.

At one point, someone inside the Banc of California Stadium threw a pair of boxer briefs at the Harlem native. Unlike when women throw their bras at him at other shows, A$AP Rocky apparently was not pleased by the male underwear arriving at his feet.

"I don't know which one of y'all motherf*ckers threw this up here. Y'all n*ggas don't be throwing no boxer briefs up here. I only want panties and bras, n*gga," Rocky told the crowd.

The LONG.LIVE.A$AP album creator added, "Nasty n*gga. Somebody in commando right now. Why the f*ck you threw your drawers on stage,yYou f*cking maniac?"

A$AP Rocky may not enjoy getting boxers from fans, but he is known to post photos of himself wearing Calvin Klein underwear. The 31-year-old rhymer was also the victim of meme treatment when trolls photoshopped his CK Spring 2019 spread to make it seem like he was wearing awkward-looking extended undergarments.