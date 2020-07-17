AllHipHop
A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

AllHipHop Staff

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper A$AP Rocky is seeking a restraining order against a woman he claims has been making his life a living hell for the past two years.

He accuses Micaela Jimenez of showing up uninvited to his home in California and once making it inside and upstairs to his master bedroom as he slept, according to documents.

The last straw came last month when she threw ink all over Rocky's car after his security guards forced him to leave his home after she showed up demanding to see the rap star.

According to the documents, she told the guard, "F##k you, I'll be back again!"

A$AP also claims he found Jimenez sleeping in her car near his home and back in April, she told his security guards she was married to the rapper.

A judge has denied Rocky's request for a restraining order until a hearing next month ruling that the threats appear to be against his friends and security, not the rapper himself.

