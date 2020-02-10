A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him

(AllHipHop News) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently declared he is the "King Of My City" with a new song of the same name. The braggadocious talk from the Bronx native did not stop there.

"Iight bet.🤯Keep on tryna sound like me without showing love and ima start to sue ya mf’s 😈😭 Fr tho this sh*t is getting outta hand I’m not tryna knock nobody hustle I’m just getting sick of the craft ya bringing to the table🥱Making this sh*t boring," tweeted A Boogie.

The obvious tongue-in-cheek lawsuit threat went viral on social media. However, some Twitter users reacted to A Boogie's message by claiming that his style is derivative of other acts like DeJ Loaf and the late Speaker Knockerz.

A Boogie also got a response from an R & B/Hip Hop legend. T-Pain replied to the 24-year-old Atlantic Records signee by tweeting, "Welcome to the club brother. We have meetings on Thursdays 😂."