A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Declares Himself "King Of My City" On New Song

(AllHipHop News) The Bronx's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is planting his flag as the new rap ruler of New York City. He made that declaration with the new single "King Of My City."

According to A Boogie's social media accounts, "King Of My City" will appear on the upcoming Artist 2.0 album. The original Artist mixtape arrived in 2016 and earned a Gold plaque.

The Highbridge representative's most recent studio album came out in 2018. Hoodie SZN spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

2017's The Bigger Artist album also reached Platinum status. Over the last three years, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hit Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart with "Swervin," "Drowning," and "Look Back At It."