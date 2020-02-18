AllHipHop
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains How Being A Father Impacted His 'Artist 2.0' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Watch his performance of "King Of My City" from inside the MTV Times Square studio.

(AllHipHop News) Artist "A Boogie wit da Hoodie" Dubose has one daughter, and he is about to have his second child. The Bronx-raised singer/rapper's firstborn already serves as inspiration for his music.

A Boogie stopped by MTV’s Fresh Out Live to discuss his new Artist 2.0 album. While being interviewed in front of a studio audience, the 24-year-old was asked about his daughter's impact on the body of work.

"She made me more...," said A Boogie before taking a moment to gather himself. "She gave me more of a sweet side though. Every father gotta feel that type of energy, and I have another one on the way too."

Artist 2.0 was released on February 14, 2020. The LP is projected to debut at #2 on the album chart with 110,000-130,000 first-week units. A Boogie performed the Artist 2.0 single "King Of My City" while on Fresh Out Live.

