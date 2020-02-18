A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains How Being A Father Impacted His 'Artist 2.0' Album

(AllHipHop News) Artist "A Boogie wit da Hoodie" Dubose has one daughter, and he is about to have his second child. The Bronx-raised singer/rapper's firstborn already serves as inspiration for his music.

A Boogie stopped by MTV’s Fresh Out Live to discuss his new Artist 2.0 album. While being interviewed in front of a studio audience, the 24-year-old was asked about his daughter's impact on the body of work.

"She made me more...," said A Boogie before taking a moment to gather himself. "She gave me more of a sweet side though. Every father gotta feel that type of energy, and I have another one on the way too."

Artist 2.0 was released on February 14, 2020. The LP is projected to debut at #2 on the album chart with 110,000-130,000 first-week units. A Boogie performed the Artist 2.0 single "King Of My City" while on Fresh Out Live.