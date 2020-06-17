A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains Why He Hasn't Spoke Out About Social Issues

The hitmaker born Artist Julius Dubose wants to keep things positive.

(AllHipHop News) The year 2020 will definitely be a major section in future history books. Besides learning about the Donald Trump presidency, the coronavirus pandemic, and the global Black Lives Matter protests, students of tomorrow will also study the individuals that stood up against injustice during this time.

Numerous celebrities have taken it upon themselves to be one of the voices for change, and other celebs have faced the wrath of the people for seemingly being on the wrong side of history. Many famous figures chose to not speak on the state of the world at all.

Hip Hop artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to talk about his new single titled “Bleed." The conversation also included Lowe asking the Bronx rhymer how he is dealing with social issues like the COVID-19 crisis and the BLM demonstrations.

"To be honest, I'm having a lot of mood swings with that because there's so much going on at the same time where a lot of people are looking at one picture. I like to look at different perspectives and put myself in different people's shoes. And I feel like everything isn't right," said A Boogie.

He continued, "Even when we try to balance it, we're not doing it the right way. So that's why I really wasn't speaking up that much towards it. But at the same time, I feel the energy, so everything is an iteration in the air at the same time as being a negative vibe. It's still a positive vibe when you're bringing it to me."

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is preparing to let loose a deluxe edition of his Artist 2.0 album on June 19. The original version debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 111,000 first-week units. The Atlantic/Highbridge backed project features Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Earlier this month, A Boogie announced that he is donating $100,000 worth of tablets and laptops to his old elementary school, PS 126, in the Bronx as part of the Artist 2.0 deluxe release. He tweeted at the time, "With everything going on in the world, I believe it's important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can’t wait to see y’all soon but until then, stay safe and take care of each other!"